Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chicago Sky

Angel Reese recalls Caitlin Clark trash talk changing her life: 'It’s just a full-circle moment'

The 2023 LSU-Iowa national championship game helped sparked interest in women's basketball

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Nick Wright addresses blatant racism overshadowing historic WNBA Season | What's Wright? Video

Nick Wright addresses blatant racism overshadowing historic WNBA Season | What's Wright?

Nick Wright addresses the blatant racism overshadowing a historic WNBA season.

The WNBA’s main storyline for most of the 2024 season was the budding rivalry between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese.

Both players were selected in the first round of the draft – Clark to the Indiana Fever and Reese to the Chicago Sky. Both players vied for the 2024 WNBA Rooke of the Year Award. Ultimately, Clark helped the Fever to the playoffs and a 20-win season, which gave her a better case for the award while Reese suffered a season-ending wrist injury.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Angel Reese goes full John Cena

Angel Reese, #10 of the LSU Lady Tigers, reacts toward Caitlin Clark, #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes, during the fourth quarter during the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament championship game at American Airlines Center on April 2, 2023 in Dallas. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Still, the two young stars transcended sports, and it started during the 2023 women’s basketball national championship between Reese’s LSU and Clark’s Iowa. Reese’s taunt toward Clark sparked the rivalry, which only grew further after Iowa topped LSU in the tournament last season.

"My life literally just changed from that game," Reese told WSJ Magazine in a recent interview.

As she looked back on the moment, she recognized what it did for the women’s game.

CAITLIN CLARK BECOMES FIRST ROOKIE TO MAKE ALL-WNBA 1ST TEAM SINCE 2008

Angel Reese points to her finger

LSU's Angel Reese, #10, reacts in front of Iowa's Caitlin Clark, #22, during the second half of the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game on Sunday, April 2, 2023 in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

"It’s just a full-circle moment of how women are viewed when it comes to trash-talking," she told the outlet. "It’s OK in men’s sports. We’re going to normalize that in women’s sports as well. So it’s just super-competitive. I think we’re two great competitors.

"We brought a lot of fans to this league," she said of her and Clark’s WNBA rookie season "And I think we’re going to continue to do that. And one day, hopefully, we’ll be teammates."

For now, the two will take the offseason to regroup.

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese

Caitlin Clark, #22 of the Indiana Fever, and Angel Reese, #5 of the Chicago Sky, look on during the game on June 1, 2024 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. (Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Reese is set to play in the 3-on-3 Unrivaled basketball league while Clark has her sights set on a golf pro-am next month.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.