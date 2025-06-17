Angel Reese files trademark for viral term used by critics: 'That's six figures right there'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Angel Reese is turning an insult into a positive.

Reese, of course, is a rebounding machine, setting the single-season record last year before an injury cut her season short — that record was then surpassed by A'ja Wilson.

But many of her rebounds have come from the offensive side, stemming from her own missed shots.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Because of this, a viral TikTok user coined the term "mebounds," for when Reese grabs a rebound off her own miss.

Well, Reese took advantage of the opportunity and filed a trademark application for the new word. The trademark would be for hats, T-shirts and sweatshirts.

Reese even addressed the term in one of her latest TikTok videos.

"Whoever came up with the 'mebounds' thing, y'all ate that up. Because 'mebounds,' rebounds, crebounds... anything that comes off that board, it's mine," she said in the post.

BASKETBALL LEGEND SAYS CAITLIN CLARK'S 3-POINT ONSLAUGHT LEFT HER SPEECHLESS

"And a brand? That's six figures right there. The trolling, I love when y'all do it because, like, the ideas be good. Like, when y'all have to alter my face and s--- because I'm cute, all right, whatever. That doesn't get me. But when y'all came up with ‘mebounds,’ because statistically, all the rebounds that I get aren't always just mine. They're, like, the defenses, too, or somebody else on my team. But, when y'all came up with 'mebounds,' y'all ate."

In a recent contest, Reese grabbed five offensive rebounds in a 19-second span, four of which came off her own shots.

Reese currently leads the WNBA with 11.9 rebounds per game — 4.8 of those are offensive, which is also a WNBA high. She is shooting 35.7% from the floor in 10 games played this season. She ranks third in defensive rebounds per game with 7.1.

The 23-year-old recently recorded her first triple-double, scoring 11 points, grabbing 13 boards, and handing out 11 assists.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Reese's Chicago Sky are 3-7, the third-worst record in the WNBA.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.