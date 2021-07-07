Golf champ Angel Cabrera sentenced in domestic violence case

Angel Cabrera, a former professional golfer who won the Masters and the U.S. Open, was sentenced to two years in prison Wednesday on assault charges against his former partner.

He was sentenced in an Argentinian court after being convicted for assaulting, threatening and harassing Cecillia Torres Mana, who was his partner between 2016 and 2018, according to the Associated Press.

Cabrera, 51, denied any wrongdoing during the trial.

Cabrera was arrested in a wealthy area of Rio de Janeiro by Interpol agents in January. He was on the organization’s Red Code list.

"His situation is much more complex than this, he has other charges for which there are arrest warrants too. There are other victims," prosecutor Laura Battistelli told Todo Noticias.

According to Argentine media in January, Cabrera’s ex-wife Silva Rivadero pressed charges against the golfer. Reports also said that Cecilia Torres, another former partner, claimed Cabrera had punched her and attempted to run her over with a car in 2016.

Rivadero’s lawyer, Carlos Nayji, told Argentine media earlier this month that Cabrera was a "danger to all of society."

Cabrera is one of the most accomplished South American golfers of all time. He beat Tiger Woods by one shot in the 2007 U.S. Open and won the Masters in 2009 in a playoff over Chad Campbell and Kenny Perry. He didn’t win any other majors during his pro golf career.

He has one other PGA Tour victory and five on the European Tour.

