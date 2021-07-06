Tom Brady crushes 390-yard tee shot during 'The Match'

Tom Brady is a future Pro Football Hall of Famer and arguably the greatest quarterback in NFL history, but his greatness was on full display on the golf links as well during Tuesday’s "The Match."

On the third hole, Brady crushed a drive so far that it went 390 yards and landed feet away from the pin. Former President Barack Obama made a surprise appearance during the live TNT broadcast, and he was left speechless following Brady’s incredible shot.

"Wow," Obama said during the broadcast via TMZ Sports.

Brady and his partner, Phil Mickelson, ended up winning the hole against their opponents, Bryson DeChambeau and reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, after the latter missed both of their putts.

Through three-plus holes, "The Match" was all tied up.

Brady is fresh off a Super Bowl championship in his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Now, he’s making his presence felt on the golf course weeks before NFL training camp is expected to begin.