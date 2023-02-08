Andy Reid dismisses Chiefs dynasty talk: 'I'm not really into all that'

The Kansas City Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl for a third time under head coach Andy Reid. Sunday will mark their third appearance in the big game in the last four seasons.

The team's success over the past few years has fueled discussion about whether the Chiefs are the NFL's new dynasty. Reid does not seem interested in that debate.

"I’m not really into all that," Reid said during a Wednesday media session when asked about his team being placed in the dynasty category.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Reid added that his main focus this week was the game against his former team, the Philadelphia Eagles.

"I’ll let you guys deal with that. It’s important in our world as coaches and players you try to get better every day. You’re only as good as your last game, or your next game I should say. We’re striving to focus on this thing and try not to worry about all that stuff."

CHIEFS' ANDY REID REUNITES WITH HIS FORMER EAGLES PLAYERS, TALKS SUPER BOWL LVII PREPARATION

Reid is in his tenth season at the helm in Kansas City. After 14 seasons in Philly, he was fired by the Eagles after the 2012 season. Reid was quickly hired by the Chiefs and took over a team that was coming off a 2-14 season in 2012.

Reid was tasked with turning the franchise around, which meant the roster and the coaching staff would have to undergo significant turnover.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni served as Kansas City's wide receivers coach in 2012, but Reid decided not to retain him. Reid instead hired David Culley to coach the Chiefs wideouts, a job he held in Philadelphia for the entirety of Reid's tenure.

CHIEFS’ ANDY REID REVEALS THREE INTERESTING KEYS TO LIVE BY AHEAD OF SUPER BOWL LVII

Earlier this week, Sirianni expressed his appreciation of how Reid handled the situation all those years ago.

"What I appreciated was that he brought everybody in and talked to them," Sirianni recalled Saturday. "Unfortunately, it was the same thing I had to do (when I was hired by the Eagles in 2021).

"I didn’t coach with Andy, but he gave me a good example of what do, unfortunately, of the hard part of the job of, ‘Hey, I got a guy here.’ And he was very complimentary. He knew I would be down, so he gave me strength when I was down. And I appreciated that. And it sounds like that’s who he is as a person and as a coach."

Sirianni went on to land an assistant job with the Chargers the following season, where he worked with Frank Riech. Sirianni has credited Reich as being one of the biggest influences in his coaching career.

While Reid may not want to talk about a dynasty, the Chiefs have been impressive during his time as head coach. Under Reid, Kansas City has qualified for the playoffs in nine of the last 10 seasons.

The Chiefs have won seven consecutive AFC West titles.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Reid will be looking for his second Super Bowl victory as a head coach when the Chiefs face the Eagles Sunday in Glendale, Arizona.