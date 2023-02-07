Expand / Collapse search
Super Bowl LVII
Published

Chiefs’ Andy Reid reveals three interesting keys to live by ahead of Super Bowl LVII

Sunday marks Reid’s fourth Super Bowl appearance as a head coach

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is no stranger to success.

He won two Super Bowls, one as an assistant coach for the Green Bay Packers in 1997 and his second with the Chiefs in 2020. 

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid celebrates with the Lamar Hunt Trophy after winning the AFC Championship at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 29, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Sunday will mark Reid’s fourth Super Bowl appearance as a head coach, and this time it will be against his former team, the Philadelphia Eagles. 

But after 24 seasons as a head coach, one might wonder how he’s able to continue to coach at such a high level. 

During the Super Bowl’s opening night on Monday, Reid was asked what are the three things he lives by, and for those who know Big Red, the answer isn’t too surprising. 

Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media during Super Bowl LVII opening night at Footprint Center on Feb. 6, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

"Rock the Tommy Bahama, eat some cheeseburgers and be happy."  

The lighthearted response from Reid was in line with the mood of the night.  

Super Bowl LVII kicked off on Monday with appearances from players and coaches from the Eagles and Chiefs, followed by odd questions from the media. 

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid speaks to the media during the Super Bowl opening night on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at Footprint Center in Phoenix. (Adam Bow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Reid got numerous questions about his time in Philadelphia and food while Patrick Mahomes and Eagles coach Nick Sirianni were asked if Sunday was a "must-win game."

The Eagles and Chiefs, both aiming for their second Super Bowl title within five years, will meet on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.