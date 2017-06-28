Anderson exits with injury, Brewers fall 4-3 to Reds

CINCINNATI -- Scooter Gennett hit a two-run homer on Wednesday night against the club that decided he no longer fit its rebuilding plans, and Billy Hamilton scored the tiebreaking run in the eighth inning, rallying the Cincinnati Reds to a 4-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Brewers lost starter Chase Anderson to a strained oblique. Anderson hurt his left side while striking out in the top of the second inning, a notable setback to the NL Central leaders. He's second on the club with six wins.

After Travis Shaw tied it 3-3 in the top of the eighth with a solo homer off Drew Storen (2-2), Hamilton led off the bottom of the inning with a walk and two steals off Corey Knebel (0-1). Hamilton scored on Adam Duvall's infield single.

The game ended on an unusual play. With runners at first and third, Raisel Iglesias fanned Jesus Aguilar for the second out, and Stephen Vogt was caught trying to take second before Jonathan Villar could make it home from third on the back end of the attempted double steal. Iglesias got his 14th save in 15 chances.

Gennett connected off Paolo Espino. Gennett, who was waived by the Brewers late in spring training, has 12 homers this season, two shy of his career high set last year. Duvall also connected for the Reds, who have taken the first two games in the series.

Luis Castillo fanned nine and gave up two runs in 5 2/3 innings of his second major league start, including Ryan Braun's homer.

Braun was activated for the start of the series after missing 31 games with a strained left calf. His solo shot gave him 23 homers at Great American Ball Park, tying Lance Berkman for most by a visiting player.

BRICE BACK

The Reds recalled reliever Austin Brice and put left-handed starter Brandon Finnegan on the 10-day DL with a strained left triceps. Finnegan missed the first two months of the season with a strained shoulder and hurt his triceps on Monday in St. Louis during his first start of the season.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Brewers: RHP Brandon Woodruff, on the 10-day DL recovering from a tight right hamstring, is expected to pitch in rehab games over the All-Star break.

Reds: SS Zack Cozart is a day or two away from returning from a strained right thigh, which has sidelined him since June 19.

UP NEXT

Brewers: Jimmy Nelson (5-4) beat the Reds 5-1 on April 13 at Great American Ball Park, giving up one run and five hits in seven innings.

Reds: Homer Bailey (0-1) looks for major improvement in his second start of the season. He had bone spurs removed from his elbow before the start of spring training. Bailey lasted only 1 2/3 innings on Saturday at Washington, giving up eight runs and six hits in an 18-3 loss.