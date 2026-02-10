Americans Jacqueline Wiles, Paula Moltzan help Team USA to bronze in alpine skiing women’s team combined

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Team USA racked up a bronze medal in the alpine skiing women’s team combined event at the 2026 Winter Olympics on Tuesday – and it wasn’t the skiers fans were expecting.

The team of Jacqueline Wiles and Paula Moltzan were the Americans on the podium in the event. Wiles tackled the downhill portion of it and Moltzan completed the slalom. Wiles had a downhill time of 1:37.04 and Moltzan put together a slalom time of 44.87.

The pair finished behind Austria’s Ariane Raedler and Katharina Huber, who won gold, and Germany’s Kira Weidle-Winkelmann and Emma Aicher, who won silver.

The team of Mikaela Shiffrin and Breezy Johnson were the favorites to at least get a bronze medal given Shiffrin’s prowess on the World Cup circuit and Johnson won a gold medal in downhill earlier in the Games.

Johnson had a solid run, finishing with a time of 1:36.59 – the best of any competitor in her group. Shiffrin wasn’t quick enough to elevate her pair to the podium, finishing a half-second behind Moltzan in the event. The group was just over three-tenths of a second behind Wiles and Moltzan for the bronze.

It’s the first Olympic medal for Wiles. She’s competed for Team USA in the Olympics in 2014, 2022 and 2026.

For Moltzan, it was her second Olympics for Team USA. The bronze is her first Olympic medal.