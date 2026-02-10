Expand / Collapse search
Olympics

Americans Jacqueline Wiles, Paula Moltzan help Team USA to bronze in alpine skiing women’s team combined

Jacqueline Wiles and Paula Moltzan led the Americans to the bronze medal

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Team USA racked up a bronze medal in the alpine skiing women’s team combined event at the 2026 Winter Olympics on Tuesday – and it wasn’t the skiers fans were expecting.

The team of Jacqueline Wiles and Paula Moltzan were the Americans on the podium in the event. Wiles tackled the downhill portion of it and Moltzan completed the slalom. Wiles had a downhill time of 1:37.04 and Moltzan put together a slalom time of 44.87.

United States' Jacqueline Wiles, left, and teammate United States' Paula Moltzan show their bronze medals in an alpine ski, women's team combined race, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026.  (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

The pair finished behind Austria’s Ariane Raedler and Katharina Huber, who won gold, and Germany’s Kira Weidle-Winkelmann and Emma Aicher, who won silver.

The team of Mikaela Shiffrin and Breezy Johnson were the favorites to at least get a bronze medal given Shiffrin’s prowess on the World Cup circuit and Johnson won a gold medal in downhill earlier in the Games.

BEN OGDEN MAKES US OLYMPICS HISTORY WITH SILVER IN MEN'S CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING

United States' Paula Moltzan, left, celebrates with her teammate United States' Jacqueline Wiles at the finish area of an alpine ski, women's team combined race, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026.  (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Johnson had a solid run, finishing with a time of 1:36.59 – the best of any competitor in her group. Shiffrin wasn’t quick enough to elevate her pair to the podium, finishing a half-second behind Moltzan in the event. The group was just over three-tenths of a second behind Wiles and Moltzan for the bronze.

It’s the first Olympic medal for Wiles. She’s competed for Team USA in the Olympics in 2014, 2022 and 2026.

United States' Paula Moltzan, left, celebrates with her teammate United States' Jacqueline Wiles at the finish area of an alpine ski, women's team combined race, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026.  (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

For Moltzan, it was her second Olympics for Team USA. The bronze is her first Olympic medal.

