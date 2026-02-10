Ben Ogden makes US Olympics history with silver in men's cross-country skiing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

American Ben Ogden got Team USA its third medal at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Ogden picked up the silver medal in the cross-country skiing men’s sprint classical race with a time of 3:40.61. He finished behind Norway’s Johannes Høsflot Klæbo, who came across the line with a time of 3:39.74. He finished ahead of Norway’s Oskar Opstad Vike, who had a time of 3:46.55.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Norway, Sweden and Finland are usually the countries that dominate cross-country skiing. Ogden’s podium finish was the first for an American in the discipline. U.S. men hadn’t medaled in any cross-country skiing event since Bill Koch in 1976.

Ogden finished in first place in the second quarterfinal race over Sweden’s Alvar Myhlback, Italy’s Federico Pellegrino and Finland’s Lauri Vuorinen. American teammate JC Schoonmaker was also vying for a spot in the final, but he came up short in his semifinal race.

LINDSEY VONN SHARES HEALTH UPDATE AFTER OLYMPIC CRASH

Ogden is no stranger in the history books for American cross-country skiing. He and his teammates picked up a silver medal at the 2018 Junior World Ski Championships in Switzerland, which was the first medal for the U.S. at the junior worlds.

He made his Olympic debut in 2022 in Beijing and finished 12th in the event. Four years later, Ogden can now call himself an Olympic medalist.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

For Norway’s Klæbo, he has now taken home the gold in the last three Olympics.