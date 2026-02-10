Expand / Collapse search
Olympics

Ben Ogden makes US Olympics history with silver in men's cross-country skiing

Ogden picked up the first medal in the discipline and the first to medal in the sport since 1976

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
American Ben Ogden got Team USA its third medal at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Ogden picked up the silver medal in the cross-country skiing men’s sprint classical race with a time of 3:40.61. He finished behind Norway’s Johannes Høsflot Klæbo, who came across the line with a time of 3:39.74. He finished ahead of Norway’s Oskar Opstad Vike, who had a time of 3:46.55.

Ben Ogden waves to the crowd

Ben Ogden, of the United States celebrates after winning the silver medal in the cross-country skiing men's sprint classic at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Tesero, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026.  (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Norway, Sweden and Finland are usually the countries that dominate cross-country skiing. Ogden’s podium finish was the first for an American in the discipline. U.S. men hadn’t medaled in any cross-country skiing event since Bill Koch in 1976.

Ogden finished in first place in the second quarterfinal race over Sweden’s Alvar Myhlback, Italy’s Federico Pellegrino and Finland’s Lauri Vuorinen. American teammate JC Schoonmaker was also vying for a spot in the final, but he came up short in his semifinal race.

Ben Ogden holds the American flag

Ben Ogden, of the United States, holds the American flag after winning the silver medal in the cross-country skiing men's sprint classic at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Tesero, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026.  (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Ogden is no stranger in the history books for American cross-country skiing. He and his teammates picked up a silver medal at the 2018 Junior World Ski Championships in Switzerland, which was the first medal for the U.S. at the junior worlds.

He made his Olympic debut in 2022 in Beijing and finished 12th in the event. Four years later, Ogden can now call himself an Olympic medalist.

Ben Ogden leads the pack

Ben Ogden, of the United States, leads in a quarterfinal of the cross-country skiing men's sprint classic at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Tesero, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026.  (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

For Norway’s Klæbo, he has now taken home the gold in the last three Olympics.

