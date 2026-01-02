Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Australian Open

Venus Williams set to become oldest woman in Australian Open main draw with wild-card entry

Williams is a two-time Aussie Open champion who last appeared at the major five years ago

By Chantz Martin Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 2 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 2

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Venus Williams is not ready to bring her storied tennis career to an end just yet.

The seven-time Grand Slam singles winner landed a wild-card entry for this year’s Australian Open, the first major tournament of the season that begins Jan. 18.

In a social media post Friday, tournament organizers confirmed the 45-year-old Williams would return to Melbourne Park after a five-year absence. Williams made her debut at the Australian Open 28 years ago.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Venus Williams celebrates

Venus Williams celebrates after winning match point in her women's singles first-round match against Kirsten Flipkens at the 2021 Australian Open at Melbourne Park Feb. 8, 2021, in Melbourne, Australia. (Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

Venus outlasted her younger sister and fellow tennis great Serena Williams at the 1998 Australian Open but was ultimately defeated in the quarterfinals by Lindsay Davenport.

Williams also received a wild card to a WTA tournament in Auckland, New Zealand, in November.

VENUS WILLIAMS EARNS US OPEN WILD-CARD INVITATION AS OLDEST SINGLES ENTRANT IN OVER 40 YEARS

The 45-year-old Williams last competed in Melbourne in 2021. She has finished runner-up in the women’s singles twice, losing to Serena Williams in the finals in 2003 and 2017.

Venus Williams walks on the tennis court

Venus Williams walks onto the court prior to a first-round singles match against Karolína Muchová at the 2025 U.S. Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Aug. 25, 2025, in New York City. (Elsa/Getty Images)

"I'm excited to be back in Australia and looking forward to competing during the Australian summer," Venus said. "I've had so many incredible memories there, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to return to a place that has meant so much to my career."

Venus Williams’ record at Melbourne Park stands at 54 wins and 21 losses. This year will mark the 22nd time she has appeared in the main draw.

Venus Williams plays shot

Venus Williams in a practice session during at the Rothesay Classic Birmingham at Edgbaston Priory Club on June 21, 2023, in Birmingham, England.  (Stephen Pond/Getty Images for LTA)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Australian Open officials said Williams would become the oldest woman to compete in the tournament's main draw, surpassing the record previously held by Japan's Kimiko Date, who was 44 when she lost in the first round at Melbourne Park in 2015.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue