American Chris Eubanks ends Wimbledon dream with grueling five-set loss to Daniil Medvedev

Chris Eubanks' hopes of ending a 23-year drought of an American winning the men’s Wimbledon title came to a heartbreaking end Wednesday.

The 27-year-old Georgia native advanced to the quarterfinal round at the All England Club after upsetting two-time Grand Slam runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas earlier this week.

But Eubanks' road to victory ended with a grueling five-set loss to 2021 U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev.

Eubanks won back-to-back sets after falling 6-4 in the first.

UKRAINIAN ELINA SVITOLINA BOUNCES NO. 1 IGA SWIATEK AT WIMBLEDON: 'WAR MADE ME STRONGER'

But Medvedev quickly powered past him, taking the fourth set in a tiebreak before sealing Eubanks’ fate in the fifth set. He advanced to his fourth semifinal round at a Grand Slam and his first at Wimbledon with a 6-4, 1-6, 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-2 victory.

Eubanks entered the grass court season without a single ATP title. But, just before heading to England, he won the men’s title at the Mallorca Championships.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

A two-time NCAA All-American at Georgia Tech, Eubanks was close to ending a more than two-decade drought. The last American to win the men’s title at Wimbledon was legendary former world No. 1 Pete Sampras.

The only pro to come close since was Andy Roddick, who was a finalist at the All England Club in 2009, 2005 and 2004, losing each time to Roger Federer.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Eubanks was ranked outside the top 100 earlier this year and climbed to No. 77 just before the start of Wimbledon. After upsetting some of the game’s top-ranked players, Eubanks now ranks No. 43.