Wimbledon
Ukrainian Elina Svitolina bounces No. 1 Iga Swiatek at Wimbledon: 'War made me stronger'

Elina Svitolina will play Marketa Vondrousova for berth into the Wimbledon finals

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Ukrainian Elina Svitolina delivered one of the biggest surprises at Wimbledon this year when she upset No. 1 seed Iga Swiatek on Tuesday, 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-2.

Svitolina initially received a wild-card entry for the tournament and has been moving through her opponents. She beat Venus Williams, Elise Mertens, Sofia Kenin and Victoria Azarenka before getting to the Polish tennis star Swiatek.

Elina Svitolina celebrates vs Iga Swiatek

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina celebrates after beating Poland's Iga Swiatek to win their women's singles match on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 11, 2023.  (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Svitolina only returned to the tennis court three months ago as her home country dealt with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. She’s playing with a heavy heart with her mind on her family back home and her daughter, Skai, who was born in October.

"War made me stronger and also made me mentally stronger. Mentally, I don’t take difficult situations as, like, a disaster, you know? There are worse things in life. I’m just more calmer," Svitolina said.

Elina Svitolina greets Iga Swiatek

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina, right greets Poland's Iga Swiatek at the net after beating her to win their women's singles match on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 11, 2023.  (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

"Also, because I just started to play again, I have different pressures. Of course, I want to win. I have this motivation, like huge motivation, to come back to the top. But I think having a child — and war — made me a different person. I look at the things a bit differently."

Swiatek was coming off a French Open victory last month before Tuesday’s loss.

Svitolina, who was ranked as high as No. 3 before taking time off from the sport, is set to play Marketa Vondrousova in the semifinals on Thursday. She came into the tournament unseeded.

Elina Svitolina basks

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina beats Poland's Iga Swiatek to win their women's singles match on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 11, 2023.  (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

She previously reached the semifinals in 2019 before losing to Simona Halep.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.