NFL to honor America's 250th birthday with special tributes once calendar flips to 2026

The National Football League will honor the United States of America's 250th birthday later this season with a special ball and field decor.

The pigskin, which will begin to be used in the final week of the season, will feature the word "America" with the number 250 in a red, white and blue ribbon.

The league also said there will be special end zone insignia, along with commemorative coins for the referees throughout the playoffs, including Super Bowl LX in the Bay Area.

There also will be a celebration at the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh.

"The NFL is proud to participate in celebrating America's 250th anniversary," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a news release. "The story of the NFL reflects the story of America, and the American spirit of resilience, innovation and teamwork has helped football grow into a cultural pastime that unites us all. We are excited to honor our country's history and celebrate our collective future."

Coaches and staff also will receive special sideline apparel for playoff games, and fans will be able to purchase such apparel online.

The league also is "collaborating with its broadcast partners to feature a special performance of ‘God Bless America’ at the Saturday night game in Week 18," the release said.

Goodell said the league has been working with the White House's Salute to America 250 Task Force to honor the country.

The coins used by the referees will be auctioned off, the NFL said.

Week 18 games will be played on both Jan. 3 and 4, as numerous playoff spots figure to be up for grabs.

The 250th birthday celebration will also feature a UFC event that will take place at the White House South Lawn on June 14, which will be President Donald Trump's 80th birthday.

