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Allyson Felix, most decorated US female track Olympian, announces comeback bid for 2028 LA Games

Felix, who will be 42 in 2028, would be the first American sprinter to ever reach the Games in their 40s

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
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Allyson Felix, the most decorated track and field Olympian of all time, wants one more crack at adding more medals to her illustrious career.

The 40-year-old told Time she will be making a comeback in hopes of running in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games, which will be hosted in her home city.  

"So many of us have been told not to do the big, bold thing," Felix said to the outlet about her comeback. "You know, at this age, I should probably be staying home and taking care of my kids, doing all that. And just, why not? Let’s flip it on its head. Let’s go after the thing. Let’s be vulnerable."

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Allyson Felix celebrating after 4x400 meter mixed relay race at World Championships

Allyson Felix, multiple sprint world champion, celebrates after the 4x400 meter mixed relay at the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon, on July 16, 2022. The U.S. relay team won bronze in Felix's final race. (Michael Kappeler/DPA)

Felix will be 42 when the Olympics begin in L.A., but the winner of 11 Olympic medals, including seven golds, across five different Games has seen others past 40 years old do what many consider impossible. Tom Brady, LeBron James and Lindsey Vonn were mentioned by Felix during the interview.

She wants to push past the age barrier, believing she can get one last shot at Olympic glory.

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If Felix were to make the Olympic team at 42, she would be the first American sprinter to ever reach the Games in their 40s. And considering her specialty is sprinting, it will be quite the feat with the talent pool she’d be going up against.

Sha’Carri Richardson, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, Gabby Thomas and more will be vying for spots on the Olympic team come 2028. But that’s clearly not going to deter Felix, who many of these women likely looked up to since she burst onto the Olympic scene in Athens in 2004.

Allyson Felix celebrating after 4x400 meter mixed relay race at World Championships

Allyson Felix, multiple sprint world champion, celebrates after the 4x400 meter mixed relay at the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon, on July 16, 2022. The U.S. relay team won bronze in Felix's final race. (Michael Kappeler/Picture Alliance via Getty Images)

Felix won silver that year in the 200-meter sprint. Then, during the 2008 Games in Beijing, she won gold with the 4x400-meter relay team, while taking home silver in the 200-meter sprint.

Felix reached the height of her running powers during the London Games, notching gold in the 200-meter, the 4x100-meter relay and 4x400-meter relay. She was a part of the team in Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo before announcing her retirement following the 2022 track season.

Since then, Felix was inducted into the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame in 2025, while serving as part of the International Olympic Committee’s Athlete’s Commission as well as the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee’s Board of Directors.

So, while Felix is involved heavily in the Games for the U.S., she wants to be back on the track.

Allyson Felix speaking onstage at the Social Impact Summit in Los Angeles

Allyson Felix speaks onstage during the 2025 Social Impact Summit by The Hollywood Reporter and Social Impact Fund on July 24, 2025, at the DGA in Los Angeles, Calif. (Monica Schipper/The Hollywood Reporter)

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Felix did return to competitive running last year, but she said she will seriously begin training for an Olympic comeback in October.

If Felix doesn’t make the team in the end, she said she will be present at the 2028 LA Games with her children to cheer on those representing the Stars and Stripes.  

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Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

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