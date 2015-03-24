Expand / Collapse search
Allen scores career-high 32 to lead Maryland over Florida State 83-71

By | Associated Press
COLLEGE PARK, Md. – Seth Allen scored 21 of his career-high 32 points in the decisive first half, and Maryland beat Florida State 83-71 Saturday to climb over .500 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Playing in his 12th game of the season after being sidelined with a fractured left foot, Allen went 11 for 15 from the floor and 7 for 10 beyond the arc in topping his previous career best of 21 points. The 6-foot-1 sophomore guard also had four rebounds and two assists.

Dez Wells scored 15 and Jake Layman added 12 for Maryland (14-10, 6-5), which avenged a 24-point defeat at Florida State last month. The victory enabled the Terrapins to gain sole possession of seventh place in the ACC, one game ahead of the skidding Seminoles (14-9, 5-6).

Maryland led by 17 at halftime and coasted to the finish.