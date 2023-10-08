Alix Earle posts steamy bikini photo kissing Dolphins' Braxton Berrios on his 28th birthday

Alix Earle has been teasing her relationship with Miami Dolphins receiver Braxton Berrios for a while, but on his 28th birthday, the social media star showcased their love for each other with a steamy kiss on a beach.

Earle posted a photo to her Instagram of Berrios lifting her up on the beach, as they shared an intimate moment with a Miami sunset in the background.

"HBD nfl man," the 22-year-old TikTok sensation captioned the photo with a birthday emoji attached as well.

Berrios commented, "Big fan of this," under the photo that is the first official post of the two that has been rumored for quite some time. So you could call this relationship Instagram official now.

Earle has been uploading pictures to her Instagram Stories and other social media platforms with Berrios, though his face was never showed. She only referred to him as "Sexy NFL Man" whenever he was posted.

The rumors that the two were spending time together after her split from MLB player Tyler Wade was when Earle hit the ESPY’s red carpet with Berrios in July. Their relationship had yet to be exclusive, though they were consistently seeing one another.

Earle was also seen at a Dolphins game this past month, captioning an Instagram post, "Fins up, dogs down," with dolphin and hot dog emojis in there as well. She was also wearing Berrios’ No. 0 jersey as well.

Earle recently discussed her relationship with the Miami Hurricanes product on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast with Alex Cooper, saying that it didn’t initially take off as a serious relationship.

"We started talking at a very weird time in my life, I was finishing college. As much as we were hanging out, it never felt like the right time to start a relationship."

It was a relationship that caused some social media rifts, though, as Berrios’ ex, Sophia Culpo, accused them of cheating.

"I don’t want to start anything, I don’t want to fuel anything," Berrios, who split with Culpo in January, wrote on his Instagram Stories regarding Culpo’s comments. "I genuinely want all this to be over and everyone to move on and do whatever makes them happy."

Berrios and Earle certainly seem happy, and if there were any doubts about their relationship status, this birthday appreciation post could put those doubters to rest.

Berrios has been enjoying a solid start to the Dolphins’ season, as they are 3-1 and have one of the best offenses in the NFL. He has 146 receiving yards and one touchdown on 13 receptions over four games thus far.