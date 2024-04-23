Expand / Collapse search
Alix Earle addresses breakup rumors with Dolphins' Braxton Berrios after Coachella trip

Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios made their red carpet debut at the ESPYs last year

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Social media star Alix Earle quickly dispelled the rumors that she and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios split after fans questioned why the NFL pro wasn’t with her at a popular music festival in California last week. 

Earle, 23, documented her trip to Coachella on TikTok, but some fans seemed concerned over Berrios’ apparent absence from the weekend. 

Alix Earle at Coachella

Alix Earle at Neon Carnival held during the Coachella Music and Arts Festival on April 13, 2024 in Thermal, California.  (Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)

Not giving much room for the rumors to spread, the New Jersey native posted a video with Berrios over the weekend.

"When ppl think we broke up bc I didn’t bring him on a trip," Earle wrote in a text on the video, which included the sound, "That’s such a weird thing to say to someone. Be softer, be more feminine, how about lick on my n-ts."

The couple’s relationship began in March 2023, shortly after Berrios’ ex, Sophia Culpo, confirmed their split. Amid a messy breakup between the model and former New York Jets star, Earle and Berrios continued to be seen together, including in some of Earle’s posts on social media. 

Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios sitting courtside

Alix Earle (R) and Braxton Berrios attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Atlanta Hawks at Crypto.com Arena on March 18, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.  (Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

DOLPHINS' BRAXTON BERRIOS TEASES POPPING THE QUESTION TO GIRLFRIEND ALIX EARLE

They made their red carpet debut at the ESPYs in July and Earle later confirmed their relationship in a podcast in November. 

Last month in an interview with TMZ Sports, Berrios was asked about plans to propose which he replied, "We’ll see." 

"It’s going well. We’re happy," he added.

Braxton Berrios warms up

Braxton Berrios #0 of the Miami Dolphins warms up  prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida.  (Rich Storry/Getty Images)

Berrios received an All-Pro nod with the Jets in 2021 after leading the league in yards per kick return and scoring a 102-yard touchdown. He signed with the Dolphins in 2023 and re-signed with the team last month. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.