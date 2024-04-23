Alix Earle addresses breakup rumors with Dolphins' Braxton Berrios after Coachella trip

Social media star Alix Earle quickly dispelled the rumors that she and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios split after fans questioned why the NFL pro wasn’t with her at a popular music festival in California last week.

Earle, 23, documented her trip to Coachella on TikTok, but some fans seemed concerned over Berrios’ apparent absence from the weekend.

Not giving much room for the rumors to spread, the New Jersey native posted a video with Berrios over the weekend.

"When ppl think we broke up bc I didn’t bring him on a trip," Earle wrote in a text on the video, which included the sound, "That’s such a weird thing to say to someone. Be softer, be more feminine, how about lick on my n-ts."

The couple’s relationship began in March 2023, shortly after Berrios’ ex, Sophia Culpo, confirmed their split. Amid a messy breakup between the model and former New York Jets star, Earle and Berrios continued to be seen together, including in some of Earle’s posts on social media.

They made their red carpet debut at the ESPYs in July and Earle later confirmed their relationship in a podcast in November.

Last month in an interview with TMZ Sports, Berrios was asked about plans to propose which he replied, "We’ll see."

"It’s going well. We’re happy," he added.

Berrios received an All-Pro nod with the Jets in 2021 after leading the league in yards per kick return and scoring a 102-yard touchdown. He signed with the Dolphins in 2023 and re-signed with the team last month.