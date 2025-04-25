Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas' son out of induced coma after serious car accident: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Alijah Arenas, son of former NBA star Gilbert Arenas, is reportedly out of his induced coma some 24 hours after being involved in a serious car accident.

Arenas, 18, remained intubated, but the development in his recovery has been "remarkable and hopeful," an Arenas family rep said, according to TMZ Sports.

Arenas was traveling in his Tesla Cybertruck shortly before 5 a.m. on Thursday in Los Angeles when the crash occurred, per reports.

Arenas' family shared a statement from one of the people who helped him out of the car after the wreck.

"I remember hearing banging on the car window, but I couldn’t see anything because the smoke was so thick," the person said via TMZ Sports.

"That’s when I realized someone was inside. I tried to break the window, but it wouldn't give. Then I saw one of the windows was cracked just enough, and we used everything we had to bend it and pull him out. The car was on fire. We just knew we had to get him out."

Arenas recently committed to the USC Trojans' men's basketball team.

Arenas was one of the top-ranked shooting guards in the class of 2026, and recently reclassified as a senior to allow him to graduate high school in 2025 and go to college a year earlier.

His father, Gilbert Arenas, played in the NBA for 12 seasons. He was a three-time All-Star and spent eight seasons with the Washington Wizards, two with the Golden State Warriors and one season each with the Orlando Magic and Memphis Grizzlies.

