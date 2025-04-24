Alijah Arenas, son of ex-NBA star Gilbert Arenas, in induced coma after serious vehicle crash: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Alijah Arenas, a five-star basketball prospect and son of former NBA player Gilbert Arenas, was reportedly involved in a serious vehicle crash, according to multiple reports Thursday.

Arenas was "hospitalized and placed into an induced coma," ESPN reported. The 18-year-old California native was traveling in a Tesla Cybertruck shortly before 5 a.m. in Los Angeles, according to TMZ Sports.

Arenas recently committed to the USC Trojans men's basketball team.

In December 2024, Arenas was one of the top-ranked shooting guards in the 2026 class. He recently asked to be reclassified as a senior to allow him to graduate from high school in 2025.

Gilbert spent 12 seasons in the NBA, playing for four different franchises. He hosts the basketball-centric "Gil's Arena" podcast.

Gilbert participated in a special father-son moment earlier this month at the McDonald's All-American Game in New York. In an interview, the younger Arenas spoke about some of the similarities he shares with his father.

"Our personalities are a little the same," Alijah said. "I feel like that's my dad's dream too, that I could get to that level."

During a recent edition of Philadelphia 76ers guard Paul George's "Podcast P," the elder Arenas shared some details about the experience of coaching his son.

"Ain’t no days off. ... We get [300 or] 400 shots up before school," Arenas said. "He’s coachable ... depending on what day it is. In the mornings, we’ll get up at like 5:30 so he [practices] an hour and a half. [He goes to school, comes home and then] works out, and we got lifting right after. And then we got more shooting, more dribbling."

Gilbert has five children, four of whom he shares with his ex-wife, Laura Govan, Alijah's mother.

