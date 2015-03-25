Alford gets extension at New Mexico

The University of New Mexico and head men's basketball coach Steve Alford agreed to a contract extension through the 2022-23 season, the school announced Wednesday.

The news came one day before the Lobos play Harvard in the second round of the NCAA Tournament as a No. 3 seed, which matches the program's highest seed in the tourney.

Alford has guided the Lobos to 22 wins in each of his first six seasons in New Mexico, including a 29-5 record this season that ended in a Mountain West Conference regular season and tournament crown for the second straight year.

"I'm very appreciative of the administration and board of regents for allowing me to have the opportunity to continue to lead UNM basketball," Alford said. "I'm very excited about what we have accomplished in our first six years, and I look forward to building on those successes in the future."

Alford will receive a $240,000 increase to his compensation for next year as part of the new deal.

The former Indiana star player was previously the head coach at Iowa, where he compiled a 152-106 record in eight seasons.