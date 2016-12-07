Expand / Collapse search
SPORTS
Last Update December 29, 2016

Alfonso Soriano announces his retirement from baseball after a 16-year career

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 04: Alfonso Soriano #12 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a double against the Tampa Bay Rays during their game at Yankee Stadium on May 4, 2014 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) – Seven-time All-Star Alfonso Soriano says he is retiring from the major leagues after a season in which he was released by the New York Yankees on July.

"I've lost the love and passion to play the game," said Soriano in a radio interview Tuesday in his native Dominican Republic. "Right now, my family is the most important thing."

Soriano, 38, completed in 2014 the final year of his $136 million, eight-year contract he signed with the Chicago Cubs before the 2007 season.

He ends his career 50th in baseball history with 412 home runs.

"Although I consider myself in great shape, my mind is not focused on baseball," said Soriano.

Soriano was released by the Yankees after playing just 67 games. He was hitting .221 with six home runs and 23 RBIs.

