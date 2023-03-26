Expand / Collapse search
UFC
UFC fighter Holly Holm calls for an end to the sexualization of children

Holm spoke after defeating Yana Santos via unanimous decision

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Holly Holm called for the end of the sexualization of children on Saturday after defeating Yana Santos via unanimous decision.

It was Holm’s first win since 2020 and she expressed something that she said had been on her heart.

Holly Holm, top, controls Yana Santos during the UFC on ESPN 43 event at AT&T Center on March 25, 2023, in San Antonio, Texas.

Holly Holm, top, controls Yana Santos during the UFC on ESPN 43 event at AT&T Center on March 25, 2023, in San Antonio, Texas. (Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"Something’s been on my heart and I feel like I have the platform to say it, I need to say it," Holm said. "I just feel it’s really sad all the sexualization of our children right now and we need to protect them whatever that may be. Let’s protect the children, please!"

At the post-fight press conference, Holm explained what she was talking about.

"You know there’s a lot of things, I don’t ever want to be… I’m not even a real political person," Holm added. "I don’t like to put that stuff around any of my social media… but there’s also just right and wrong. I feel like everybody should be on the same side on that. I don’t feel like that has anything to do with left side, right side or anything like that. I feel like everybody should be wanting to protect their children. 

Holly Holm hugs Yana Santos in their bantamweight fight at AT&T Center on March 25, 2023, in San Antonio, Texas.

Holly Holm hugs Yana Santos in their bantamweight fight at AT&T Center on March 25, 2023, in San Antonio, Texas. (Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"There’s a lot of child trafficking. I mean that’s like the extreme part. There’s a lot of levels to it. You see it almost being more accepted and I think that’s really sad. I feel like we should all do what we can. A lot of people don’t know what to do. But at least if I can have a voice on it then that’s something I can speak out on. And it’s just to get everybody together to protect children.

"It effects people in their long-term life too. I have friends that are adults and their biggest – that kinda is a shadow, kind of that dark space for them – is being sexualized when they were young. I feel like it’s almost getting accepted."

Holm last fought in 2022 and it appeared she was going to be at UFC for a bit longer.

Holly Holm punches Yana Santos during the UFC on ESPN 43 event at AT&T Center on March 25, 2023, in San Antonio. 

Holly Holm punches Yana Santos during the UFC on ESPN 43 event at AT&T Center on March 25, 2023, in San Antonio.  (Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

She signed a six-fight contract with UFC ahead of her bout against Santos, her promoter Lenny Fresquez told the Albuquerque Journal.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.