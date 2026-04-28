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Philadelphia Phillies

Alex Cora turned down Phillies' managerial job just days after being fired by Red Sox: report

The Phillies instead made bench coach Don Mattingly their interim manager

Ryan Canfield By Ryan Canfield Fox News
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Alex Cora was fired as manager of the Boston Red Sox on Saturday and was reportedly offered a different managerial job just days later.

The Philadelphia Phillies fired Rob Thomson on Tuesday and offered the job to Cora, but the former Red Sox manager declined, according to USA Today. He decided to spend time with family instead, and the Phillies then turned to bench coach Don Mattingly as their interim manager.

The Red Sox fired Cora along with five other members of their coaching staff amid their 10-17 start to the season. After the firing, Cora’s former players showed support, with star shortstop Trevor Story questioning the direction of the franchise.

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Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora returning to the dugout at Fenway Park.

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora returns to the dugout during the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Fenway Park in Boston, Mass., on April 7, 2026. (Barry Chin/The Boston Globe/Getty Images)

Cora managed the Red Sox for eight seasons, from 2018-2026. He was suspended for the 2020 season due to his involvement in the Houston Astros cheating scandal.

Cora won the World Series in his first year with the Red Sox in 2018, capping off a 108-win regular season. In his Red Sox tenure, Cora went 620-541, and was 10-17 when the Red Sox fired him on Saturday.

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Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story celebrating scoring a run with manager Alex Cora at Fenway Park

Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story celebrates scoring a run against the Chicago White Sox with manager Alex Cora during the fifth inning at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, on Sept. 22, 2023. (Eric Canha/USA TODAY Sports)

The Phillies fired Thomson after a 9-19 start to the season, tied with the New York Mets for the worst record in baseball so far.

Mattingly, the team’s reported second option after Cora, has 12 years of managerial experience, five with the Los Angeles Dodgers and seven with the Miami Marlins.

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Philadelphia Phillies bench coach Don Mattingly standing in the dugout at Truist Park

Philadelphia Phillies bench coach Don Mattingly stands in the dugout during a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park in Cumberland, Georgia, on April 26, 2026. (Dale Zanine/Imagn Images)

Mattingly went 446-363 with the Dodgers and 443-587 with the Marlins, for an overall 889-950 record. He has spent each of the last 23 seasons on a major league staff.

The 65-year-old's first game as the Phillies’ manager will be against the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday at 6:40 p.m. ET, while Cora will enjoy spending time with his family.

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Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

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