Alex Cora turned down Phillies' managerial job just days after being fired by Red Sox: report

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Alex Cora was fired as manager of the Boston Red Sox on Saturday and was reportedly offered a different managerial job just days later.

The Philadelphia Phillies fired Rob Thomson on Tuesday and offered the job to Cora, but the former Red Sox manager declined, according to USA Today. He decided to spend time with family instead, and the Phillies then turned to bench coach Don Mattingly as their interim manager.

The Red Sox fired Cora along with five other members of their coaching staff amid their 10-17 start to the season. After the firing, Cora’s former players showed support, with star shortstop Trevor Story questioning the direction of the franchise.

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Cora managed the Red Sox for eight seasons, from 2018-2026. He was suspended for the 2020 season due to his involvement in the Houston Astros cheating scandal.

Cora won the World Series in his first year with the Red Sox in 2018, capping off a 108-win regular season. In his Red Sox tenure, Cora went 620-541, and was 10-17 when the Red Sox fired him on Saturday.

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The Phillies fired Thomson after a 9-19 start to the season, tied with the New York Mets for the worst record in baseball so far.

Mattingly, the team’s reported second option after Cora, has 12 years of managerial experience, five with the Los Angeles Dodgers and seven with the Miami Marlins.

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Mattingly went 446-363 with the Dodgers and 443-587 with the Marlins, for an overall 889-950 record. He has spent each of the last 23 seasons on a major league staff.

The 65-year-old's first game as the Phillies’ manager will be against the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday at 6:40 p.m. ET, while Cora will enjoy spending time with his family.

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