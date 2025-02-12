Alex Bregman finally finds new home in Red Sox after strenuous free agency: reports

After roughly five months of uncertainty, Alex Bregman reportedly has found his next destination.

The two-time All-Star third baseman signed a three-year deal with the Boston Red Sox, ESPN reported Wednesday.

Bregman just won his first Gold Glove Award with the Houston Astros in 2024, and since 2021, he is slashing .262/.350/.444.

It was reported that Bregman was offered a six-year, $156 million deal to return to the Astros, but he declined. His name was circulated around several rumors, most recently with the Detroit Tigers to rejoin his former manager, AJ Hinch, but the Scott Boras issues continued this side of Juan Soto.

Bregman was the second overall pick of the 2015 MLB Draft to the Astros, where he won two World Series, including the 2017 title, which has been tainted by fans due to their sign-stealing scandal.

However, Bregman was still a part of a successful organization that made it to seven consecutive American League Championship Series, one shy of tying the all-time record by the 1990s Atlanta Braves.

Bregman's deal is worth $120 million, making his $40 million annual average value tied for the fourth-largest in baseball. Cora now reunites with Alex Cora, who was the Astros bench coach for the 2017 run. Bregman is also able to opt out after each season if he chooses.

Bregman is coming off a season in which he hit 26 homers, his most since belting 41 in 2019, and drove in 75 runs. However, he posted a career-low .768 OPS, largely in part due to an inability to draw walks like he used to; his 44 walks were his lowest in a full season.

While Bregman may not be his MVP-candidate self anymore (he led the majors with an 8.9 WAR in 2019), his bat-to-ball skills are still elite, and as the Gold Glove Award states, so is his defense.

The Sox finished 81-81 this past season and added Garrett Crochet to the top of their rotation, while also adding Walker Buehler. In the bullpen, they plugged in Aroldis Chapman and Justin Wilson. Now, by adding Bregman, they should be on everyone's radar.

