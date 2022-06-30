Alejandro Davidovich Fokina out of Wimbledon after unfortunate point penalty on match point

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina’s Wimbledon journey came to an abrupt and bizarre end Wednesday after he was given a point penalty on match point for launching a ball out of the stadium, ending his second-round match against Jiri Vesely.

The shocking exit game during the fifth set tiebreak when Fokina failed to return the ball. He responded by hitting another ball out of play and was issued a point penalty for ball abuse by chair umpire Carlos Ramos.

Fokina stood on the court in disbelief after Vesely was given an automatic point as it was the Spaniard’s second code violation of the match – ending the grueling second-round contest.

WIMBLEDON 2022: NICK KYRGIOS SPITS IN DIRECTION OF HECKLING FAN, LASHES OUT AT ‘SNITCH’ LINE JUDGE

"I don’t agree with it. That’s crazy… what a lousy way to end it," John McEnroe said on ESPN’s broadcast.

When Ramos made the match-ending call, Fokina questioned the ruling, saying his two citations were for different infractions – the earlier one had been for an audible obscenity.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

However, two such violations during one match result in a point being awarded to the opponent.

According to Yahoo Sports, Ramos is the same umpire who called Serena Williams for three code violations at the 2018 U.S. Open , prompting the tennis legend to accuse him of sexism.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Vesely moves on to face 30th-seeded Tommy Paul of the United States in the third round.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.



