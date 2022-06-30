Expand / Collapse search
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina out of Wimbledon after unfortunate point penalty on match point

The unfortunate point penalty was Fokina's second code violation of the match

Paulina Dedaj
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina’s Wimbledon journey came to an abrupt and bizarre end Wednesday after he was given a point penalty on match point for launching a ball out of the stadium, ending his second-round match against Jiri Vesely. 

The shocking exit game during the fifth set tiebreak when Fokina failed to return the ball. He responded by hitting another ball out of play and was issued a point penalty for ball abuse by chair umpire Carlos Ramos. 

Fokina stood on the court in disbelief after Vesely was given an automatic point as it was the Spaniard’s second code violation of the match – ending the grueling second-round contest.  

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain plays a forehand against Jiri Vesely of Czech Republic during their Men's Singles Second Round match on day three of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 29, 2022 in London, England. 

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain plays a forehand against Jiri Vesely of Czech Republic during their Men's Singles Second Round match on day three of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 29, 2022 in London, England.  (Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

"I don’t agree with it. That’s crazy… what a lousy way to end it," John McEnroe said on ESPN’s broadcast.

When Ramos made the match-ending call, Fokina questioned the ruling, saying his two citations were for different infractions – the earlier one had been for an audible obscenity.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain celebrates against Jiri Vesely of Czech Republic during their Men's Singles Second Round match on day three of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 29, 2022 in London, England.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain celebrates against Jiri Vesely of Czech Republic during their Men's Singles Second Round match on day three of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 29, 2022 in London, England. (Julian Finney/Getty Images)

However, two such violations during one match result in a point being awarded to the opponent.

According to Yahoo Sports, Ramos is the same umpire who called Serena Williams for three code violations at the 2018 U.S. Open, prompting the tennis legend to accuse him of sexism.

Jiri Vesely of Czech Republic plays a forehand against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain during their Men's Singles Second Round match on day three of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 29, 2022 in London, England. 

Jiri Vesely of Czech Republic plays a forehand against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain during their Men's Singles Second Round match on day three of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 29, 2022 in London, England.  (Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Vesely moves on to face 30th-seeded Tommy Paul of the United States in the third round.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 


 

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com