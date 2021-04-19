Aldon Smith wanted by Louisiana police following alleged 2nd-degree battery at a coffee shop

Aldon Smith returned to the NFL in 2020 as a member of the Dallas Cowboys, but his off-the-field issues are at the forefront once again, and he may miss out on next year.

The defensive end, who signed with the Seattle Seahawks last week, is wanted for allegedly committing second-degree battery at a coffee shop in the New Orleans area on Saturday. A bulletin posted by the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office stated that the crime was done while he was at the French Press Coffee House in Chalmette, Louisiana.

"The subject does not have a local address but has relatives in the New Orleans Area," the bulletin read. "Subject was last observed in a white in color Nissan sedan with an unknown license plate."

According to WDSU, the NBC affiliated TV station in New Orleans, officials said that the incident was on video.

The Seahawks released a statement regarding the allegations against Smith.

"Aldon notified us and we are gathering more information. We have no further comment at this time," the statement read.

Smith, 31, had legal troubles and was suspended from the NFL back in 2015.

Last season with the Cowboys, Smith played in all 16 games. He piled up 48 total tackles, to go along with 14 quarterback hits, five sacks, two passes defended, and two fumble recoveries. It seemed as if Smith got his life back on track, but the latest allegations may prove otherwise.