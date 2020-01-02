Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa sets deadline for NFL Draft decision

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa set a deadline Wednesday for his announcement on whether he will stay at school for the 2020 season or declare for the NFL Draft.

Tagovailoa said he will announce his decision on Jan. 6.

On Saturday, the injured Crimson Tide star posted a cryptic message on SnapChat about a possible return to school. He did not play in the Citrus Bowl against Michigan because of a dislocated hip and posterior wall fracture he suffered during a game against Mississippi State in November.

Tagovailoa is expected to be a top NFL draft pick should he decide to forgo his senior season and turn pro. But his Snapchat post raised questions over whether he was going to return to school.

“Gimme some time. To be continued,” Tagovailoa wrote.

He addressed the possibility of going into the NFL in December. He said if he still feels like he is going to be a Top 10 or Top 15 pick it might be too tempting for him to stick around.

“I think that’d be tough to pass up,” he said at a Dec. 5 press conference. “But I think there’s a lot more to it than that in some aspects.”

At the beginning of the 2019 season, he was projected by many draft experts to be the surefire No. 1 pick of the NFL Draft. However, the emergence of LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and Tagovailoa’s injury pushed the quarterback down into the Top 5 or Top 10 on some mock drafts.

Tagovailoa has already set the Alabama school record for passing touchdowns with 87 and his 7,442 passing yards ranks third in school history.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.