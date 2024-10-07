Expand / Collapse search
Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama star pushes Vandy QB's head into ground during upset loss, issues apology

Malachi Moore received a penalty for his actions on Saturday

Alabama Crimson Tide star Malachi Moore let his emotions get the best of him late in the team’s devastating loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday night.

Moore was seen inexplicably shoving Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia’s head into the ground and later kicking the football in frustration. He earned an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for his latter actions.

Malachi Moore and Quincy Skinner Jr

Vanderbilt Commodores wide receiver Quincy Skinner Jr. (3) and Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Malachi Moore (13) exchange words during their game at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. (Denny Simmons/The Tennessean/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Alabama lost the game 40-35 and suffered one of the biggest upsets in college football history. 

While Moore received criticism on social media, he offered an apology on Monday.

"I was completely out of line. I let the emotions of the game get the best of me and put myself before the team. As a two-time captain and a fifth-year player, I understand the standard that we are expected to live up to at Alabama, and I failed to do so by acting in a selfish and unacceptable manner.

Malachi Moore burnt

Vanderbilt wide receiver Junior Sherrill (0) makes a catch for a touchdown ahead of Alabama defensive back Malachi Moore (13) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

"I came back this season to represent myself, this team and this university, because it means something to me. I am blessed to be able to wear the ‘A’ on my chest, and I know all that comes with the responsibility of representing this program. I will do better to uphold the Alabama standard moving forward, and I will continue to work and improve while conducting myself in a first-class manner."

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said the issue was handled without clarifying.

Kalen DeBoer argues

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer, right, argues with an official during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

"We’ve have handled it, and I’m just going to say this about Malachi," he said, via On3 Sports. "What he did, he has gone above and in taking ownership in it. This is pretty much immediately after the game to this morning, things that are all prompted by him, but also part of just our conversation."

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.