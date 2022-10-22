Expand / Collapse search
Alabama Crimson Tide
Published

Alabama receiver who struck female Tennessee fan last week gets start, Nick Saban criticized for move

Jermaine Burton allegedly struck a Tennessee fan who stormed the field after the Vols beat Tide last week

Ryan Morik
Ryan Morik
Alabama receiver Jermaine Burton started for the Crimson Tide on Saturday night just one week after a video caught him allegedly striking a female Tennessee fan.

Head coach Nick Saban said that he was made aware of the incident, and was going to handle it internally.

"It’s a difficult situation for the league, it’s a difficult situation for all of us that are in this situation," Saban said on Wednesday. "We certainly don’t condone any mistreatment of anybody, whether they should or shouldn’t be there. I think you’ve gotta have respect for other people."

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jermaine Burton (3) runs with the ball in the game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Alabama Crimson Tide on October 01, 2022 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas.  

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jermaine Burton (3) runs with the ball in the game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Alabama Crimson Tide on October 01, 2022 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas.   (John Bunch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"But as I said today, when I was asked about it," he added, "The league has tried to control people from rushing the field. It’s a difficult circumstance for the league, difficult circumstances for the people on the field. But we have to go through those difficult circumstances and still respect other people. I think that’s on us to do that and it’s a lesson for all of us to learn relative to this."

When the Vols upset the Crimson Tide on a field goal as time expired, fans flooded the field. A female fan rushing the field was then struck by the receiver.

ALABAMA WIDE RECEIVER JERMAINE BURTON ALLEGEDLY HIT FEMALE TENNESSEE FAN AFTER LOSS

The decision to start Burton had some dumbfounded.

It is unclear what Burton's discipline was, or if there was one at all.

Through three quarters, Bama led 24-0, while Burton had two catches for 40 yards.

Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton (3) makes a catch as he's defended by Tennessee defensive back Christian Charles (14) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 52-49. 

Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton (3) makes a catch as he's defended by Tennessee defensive back Christian Charles (14) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 52-49.  (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Burton transferred to Alabama from the University of Georgia just a couple of weeks after they beat Bama in the National Championship in January.