Alabama center scrutinized over bad snaps in Rose Bowl loss enters transfer portal

Alabama center Seth McLaughlin faced criticism for his snapping abilities during the Crimson Tide’s overtime loss to Michigan in the Rose Bowl on Monday.

By Wednesday, he was reportedly set on leaving Alabama.

McLaughin entered the transfer portal and will likely be playing at a new school during the 2024 season, according to multiple reports. He got playing time late in the 2021 season and ended up starting eight games in 2022 and every game in 2023 through the loss to Michigan.

The outlet noted that McLaughlin’s snapping issue reared its ugly head this season and became a major problem during the College Football Playoff semifinal. The final snap of the game on Jalen Milroe’s goal-line sneak was low, which didn’t help the quarterback get into the end zone.

"With anything it takes preparation, whether it’s pass protection, whether it’s the running game, the passing game," Milroe told reporters after the game, via the New York Post. "The quarterback and the center have to have a great relationship and that’s something that we tried to build throughout the whole season.

"There’s a multitude of things that me and Seth talk about in that regard. That’s something that we do talk about."

McLaughlin was also on the Rimington Trophy watch list before the start of the season. The trophy is awarded at the end of the season to the nation's best center.

He's one of at least 10 Alabama players to enter the portal so far.

According to Ourlads, Alabama’s depth chart at center includes graduate Darrian Dalcourt and redshirt sophomore James Brockermeyer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.