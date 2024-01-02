Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Michigan Wolverines

Michigan players troll Alabama following thrilling Rose Bowl win

Michigan won the game in overtime

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 1 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 1

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

University of Michigan players used a social media influencer’s Alabama skit to troll the Crimson Tide following their Rose Bowl win to advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday.

Druski put together a viral video during the college football season, when he tailed a rambunctious Alabama fan with one of the most memorable lines being, "I don’t give a piss about nothing but the Tide, baby!"

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Roman Wilson breaks for the end zone

Roman Wilson, #1 of the Michigan Wolverines, runs with the ball for yardage away from Malachi Moore, #13 of the Alabama Crimson Tide, during the second half of the CFP Semifinal Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium on Jan. 1, 2024 in Pasadena, California. (Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Michigan wide receivers Roman Wilson, Logan Forbes and Fredrick Moore were among the players in the video.

VIEW THE MOMENT ON X.

The Wolverines won the game in overtime, 27-20. The team made a goal-line stand to prevent Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe from getting into the end zone and possibly tying the game.

QUARTERBACK DJ UIAGALELEI TRANSFERRING TO FLORIDA STATE, TO PLAY FOR 3RD COLLEGE TEAM

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy had 221 passing yards and three touchdowns in the win. Wilson made a 4-yard touchdown grab with 1:34 left in regulation.

"Everything that we went through this entire year made us unbreakable, and in the biggest moments, we were going to show up," said McCarthy, who was named the Offensive Player of the Game.

JJ McCarthy with a rose

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy, #9, head coach Jim Harbaugh and running back Blake Corum, #2, celebrate on the podium after a win over Alabama in the Rose Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Pasadena, California. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said he believes the team will keep fighting and reach their goal of a national title. The Wolverines will play Washington on Monday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

JJ McCarthy plays to the crowd

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy, #9, reacts after running back Blake Corum scored a touchdown during overtime in the Rose Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game against Alabama on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Pasadena, California. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

"If ever a game was going to be won up front, it was going to be won with toughness and physicality," Harbaugh said. "Our guys were just there in rhythm and got it done. Epic game. Epic game. The stick-togetherness — I guess what people don’t know, how could they know, what the togetherness is like? There’s just nothing that can separate these guys."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.