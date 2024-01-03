Expand / Collapse search
Washington Huskies

Washington's Michael Penix Jr.: Finishing collegiate career with national title would be 'amazing'

The Heisman finalist is seeking the ultimate team prize

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has had his share of ups and downs in his college football career.

Penix suffered two devastating injuries when he quarterbacked at Indiana. He transferred to Washington before the 2022 season and quickly became one of the most dynamic players in the sport. 

He began the 2023 season as the reigning AP Comeback Player of the Year and turned it into one of the best seasons in Washington’s history.

Penix has thrown for 4,648 passing yards and 35 touchdowns during the 2023 season, and Washington is on the brink of its first undefeated season and national championship since 1991, when Billy Joe Hobert was behind center.

Michael Penix Jr gestures to the crowd

Michael Penix Jr. of the Washington Huskies celebrates after a 37-31 victory against the Texas Longhorns in the CFP semifinal Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome Jan. 1, 2024, in New Orleans. (Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Penix told Fox News Digital capping off his collegiate career with a national title would be "amazing."

"That’s definitely the goal, and it takes a lot of hard work to get to the point where we’re at right now," he said. "But, obviously, we still got more work to go, and I’m just super excited for that opportunity and ready to take full advantage of it."

Penix, who partnered with Amazon to deliver holiday cheer in the Seattle area before traveling to New Orleans for the Sugar Bowl, threw for 430 yards and two touchdowns in Washington’s 37-31 win Monday.

He said the team celebrated a bit, but the Huskies have turned their attention to Michigan.

Michael Penix Jr in the Pac-12 title game

Michael Penix Jr. of the Washington Huskies before the Pac-12 championship game against the Oregon Ducks at Allegiant Stadium Dec. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas.  (Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images)

Penix added that he hasn’t had much time to watch film and prepare just yet, but he knows the challenge the Wolverines pose.

"They do great things on (defense). We’re gonna have to be ready for everything. Be ready for them to change the look around and try to get me off of my game," he said.

"But I’m gonna stay calm, composed and stick to the game plan and make sure I prepare at a high level to make sure this game goes how we want it to."

Michael Penix Jr lines up to throw

Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. throws a pass during a game against the Texas Longhorns Jan. 1, 2024, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.  (John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Washington and Michigan meet Monday in the national championship game at NRG Stadium in Houston. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. ET.

