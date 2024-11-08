Al Michaels blasts officiating at end of thrilling Ravens-Bengals game: 'Too many games end this way'

Fans were treated to the best Thursday night game in quite some time, and perhaps the best game of the year.

An AFC North battle came down to a two-point conversion between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals in an absolute shootout that the purple and gold squeaked out.

However, it is pretty apparent they got some help from the referees on Cincinnati's final drive.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The refs missed a facemask on the final drive and another roughing the passer earlier, but it ultimately didn't matter, as Ja'Marr Chase wound up scoring his third touchdown of the night to make it a one-point game.

But on the two-point conversation, Joe Burrow was hit near the facemask, which has been called roughing the passer plenty of times, and Baltimore might have gotten away with two separate defensive holdings on the play. Burrow's pass to Tanner Hudson, who may have been held, fell incomplete.

Terry McAulay felt that the Ravens had gotten away with two penalties on the play that ultimately decided the game, as Cincinnati did not recover their onside kick, and play-by-play announcer Al Michaels was not thrilled.

"Too many games end this way. They just do. You miss calls. The whole thing. It’s so frustrating to the fans. So frustrating," Michaels pleaded.

The game was an instant classic, with 34 points scored in the fourth quarter. Chase had 11 catches for 264 yards and three scores in the tough loss.

The reigning MVP in Lamar Jackson completed 25 of his 33 passes for 290 yards and four touchdowns, all by different receivers.

In the teams' first matchup of the season, Baltimore won, 41-38.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It's now two straight wins for the 7-3 Ravens after a tough road loss to the lowly Cleveland Browns. Meanwhile, Cincy fell to 4-6 with their struggles against contenders still here.

Baltimore will head to Pittsburgh for another division matchup in Week 11, while Cincy will head to Los Angeles for a date with the Chargers.