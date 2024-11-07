Ravens go blow-for-blow with Bengals, eke out win in instant classic

NFL fans may have just gotten the best "Thursday Night Football" game in recent memory.

The Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals duked it out in what looked like a Madden game, and it was the Ravens squeaking away with a 35-34 victory in what was an instant classic on their home turf.

After a 70-yard Ja'Marr Chase touchdown tied the game with about five-and-a-half minutes left, the Bengals dropped what would have been a huge interception, and with the second life, Baltimore took advantage, as Lamar Jackson found Rashod Bateman with 1:49 to go to take a 35-28 lead.

Joe Burrow, though, marched right down the field, and he found Chase with 38 seconds left for their third touchdown of the night - their first was a 67-yard score.

Cincy was aggressive all night, and this was no different, as the offense stayed on the field to go for two. But, the pass to Tanner Hudson (while Chase had 11 catches for 264 yards and three touchdowns) fell incomplete. The refs probably missed a roughing the passer call and a defensive pass interference, but alas. Cincy tried for the onside kick, but the Ravens recovered, all but ending an instant classic.

In all, 34 points were scored in the fourth quarter alone.

Early in the fourth and trailing 21-14, Tylan Wallace narrowly stayed in bounds for an 84-yard score - but Justin Tucker missed the PAT, leaving the Bengals up one. On 4th and 2 on their next drive from the opposing 34, they opted to go for it, and a deep pass fell incomplete, giving the Ravens the ball with just over nine minutes to go.

The Ravens took advantage, as Lamar Jackson found the resurgent Mark Andrews for a touchdown, and then the quarterback ran in for the two-point conversation to make it 28-21 Baltimore. But the very next play was that 70-yard score by Chase.

The Bengals scored on their first drive of the game, after a defensive holding on fourth and goal gave them an automatic first at the 1-yard line; Chase Brown finished the job to put Cincy up 7-0. Baltimore answered relatively quickly, as Lamar Jackson found Nelson Agholor to tie the game. Both offenses stalled, but late in the first half, Joe Burrow found Tanner Hudson to Cincinnati a 14-7 lead heading into the locker room.

The aforementioned 67-yard touchdown put the Bengals up two scores early in the third quarter, but two drives later, Cincinnati lost a fumble, and the Ravens took advantage, with who else but Derrick Henry getting the one-yard score to make it a one-possession game again.

The reigning MVP in Jackson completed 25 of his 33 passes for 290 yards and four touchdowns, all by different receivers. Burrow's 428 yards and four scores came in a tough loss, as the Bengals defense again couldn't pick up the offense.

In the teams' first matchup of the season, Baltimore won, 41-38.

It's now two straight wins for the 7-3 Ravens after a tough road loss to the lowly Cleveland Browns - meanwhile, Cincy fell to 4-6 with their struggles against contenders still here.

Baltimore will head to Pittsburgh for another division matchup in Week 11, while Cincy will head to Los Angeles for a date with the Chargers.

