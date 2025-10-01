A'ja Wilson 'disgusted' by WNBA commissioner's alleged comments, backs Napheesa Collier amid league criticism

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson slammed WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert after Players Association Vice President Napheesa Collier shared details of a conversation she had with Engelbert earlier this year in which the commissioner allegedly made dismissive and patronizing remarks about player concerns.

Following Tuesday’s Game 5 overtime win over the Indiana Fever , the four-time league MVP wasted no time addressing Collier’s earlier remarks, calling out the league office.

"I was honestly disgusted by the comments that Cathy made. But at the same time, I'm very appreciative that we have people like Phee in our committee of players' association representing us, because that's what we are going to have to continue to make the push to stand on what we believe in," Wilson began.

"I'm grateful to have those types of people be able to continue to speak up for us."

After the Minnesota Lynx were eliminated from the playoffs over the weekend, Collier addressed the media with a lengthy statement voicing concerns about the league and its leadership.

In addition to raising concerns about player safety and officiating, Collier claimed the biggest issue facing the WNBA is the "lack of accountability from the league office." She then shared details of a conversation she had with Engelbert.

"I sat across from Cathy (Engelbert) and asked how she planned to address the officiating issues in our league," Collier said. "Her response was, 'Well, only the losers complain about the refs,'" she said.

"I also asked how she planned to fix the fact that players like Caitlin [Clark], Angel [Reese] and Paige [Bueckers], who are clearly driving massive revenue for the league, are making so little for their first four years. Her response was, 'Caitlin should be grateful she makes $16 million off the court, because without the platform that the WNBA gives her, she wouldn't make anything.'

"And in that same conversation, she told me, 'Players should be on their knees thanking their lucky stars for the media rights deal that I got them.' That's the mentality driving our league from the top."

Engelbert responded to the accusations in a statement, saying she was "disheartened" by Collier’s characterization of their conversation.

"I have the utmost respect for Napheesa Collier and for all the players in the WNBA. Together, we have all worked tirelessly to transform this league. My focus remains on ensuring a bright future for the players and the WNBA, including collaborating on how we continue to elevate the game," her statement read.

