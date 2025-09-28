Eagles' Saquon Barkley scores on fake tush push play as Philly wins on road

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Philadelphia Eagles have been under the microspore for weeks because of the tush push and how the play was being officiated during games.

Naturally, the Eagles pulled off a tricky play while they were in the formation they use for the tush push against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

The Eagles were on the 6-yard line on 3rd-and-1. Jalen Hurts had Dallas Goedert and Saquon Barkley behind him in what would normally be the formation for the controversial play. However, Hurts stepped back and handed the ball off to his star running back.

Barkley scampered for the easiest touchdown he’s going to have all season.

The Eagles held on for a 31-25 win and remained unbeaten on the year.

Hurts put together another solid performance through the air and on the ground. He was 15-of-24 passing with 130 passing yards and two touchdown passes. He led the Eagles with 62 rushing yards on nine carries, including an impressive 29-yard scramble.

Goedert had four catches for 37 yards and caught both of Hurts’ touchdown passes.

The Bucs trailed 24-6 at the half. Baker Mayfield did his best to try to get the team back on top. The team had two touchdowns in the third quarter and got a safety, but the deficit was ultimately insurmountable.

Mayfield was 22-of-40 with 289 passing yards, two touchdown passes and an interception. The Eagles sacked him twice.

He had touchdown passes to Emeka Egbuka and Bucky Irving. The pass to Egbuka went for a 77-yard score. The rookie wide receiver had four catches for 101 yards. Irving led the team with five catches for 102 yards. He had a 72-yard touchdown catch.

Tampa Bay fell to 2-1 with the loss.