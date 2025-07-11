AEW stars gear up for biggest night of company's year at All In: Texas

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

All Elite Wrestling will host its premiere pay-per-view on Saturday and feature some of the biggest names in pro wrestling vying for championships, finishing feuds or trying to make a name for themselves in front of a massive crowd and TV audience,

All In: Texas will be the third annual installment of the pay-per-view and fourth in the company’s history. The last two years, All In was held at Wembley Stadium in London, with the 2023 event drawing record numbers. All In in 2018 kickstarted All Elite Wrestling and got the ball rolling for the company as being one of the top professional wrestling promotions in North America.

At least six championships will be on the line during the event, which is set to take place at Globe Life Field in Arlington – the home of MLB’s Texas Rangers.

One of the bigger matches on the card will be for the AEW World Championship featuring Jon Moxley looking to defend his title against "Hangman" Adam Page. Moxley has held the title since September, when he defeated Bryan Danielson. But as the leader of the Death Riders faction, Moxley had kept a tight group around to ensure success and keep the title – at least in the briefcase that Marina Shafir carries around.

Page won the Owen Hart Foundation tournament to earn a shot at Moxley’s title. He’s built himself back into the title picture following intense feuds with MJF, Swerve Strickland and Jay White over the last year. He already had the taste of world title gold when he defeated Kenny Omega for the championship at Full Gear in 2021.

It’s one of the most anticipated matches on the card and, to make matters even more interesting, the title will be decided in a Texas Death Match.

But it’s far from the only title match pro wrestling fans will be keyed in on.

Two women’s champions will be going head-to-head as well.

"Timeless" Toni Storm has been on a tear since regaining the AEW Women’s World Championship from Mariah May at Grand Slam Australia. It’s her fourth reign as champion, but she faces one of her toughest tests yet in Mercedes Moné.

PRO WRESTLING GREATS ADAM COPELAND, CHRISTIAN CAGE TALK AEW'S GROWTH, WORKING FOR TONY KHAN

Moné is currently the holder of the AEW TBS Championship, RevPro’s Undisputed British Women’s Championship, Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL)’s World Women’s Championship and the European Women’s Association Women’s Championship. She won the Owen Hart Foundation tournament to earn the title shot.

Two of the most successful women’s wrestlers over the last five years will go head-to-head to determine who really is the best in the world. It is a dream match for fans who really enjoy pro wrestling.

Several other championship matches are on the card as well.

Omega will take on Kazuchika Okada to unify the Continental Championship and International Championship; Adam Cole will defend the TNT Championship against Kyle Fletcher; The Hurt Syndicate of Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjam defend the AEW Tag Team Championship in a three-way match against JetSpeed’s Kevin Knight and "Speedball" Mike Bailey and The Patriarchy’s Christian Cage ad Nick Wayne; finally, the Trios Championship is on the line when The Opps’ Katsuyori Shibata, Powerhouse Hobbs and Samoa Joe take on The Death Riders’ Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta along with Gabe Kidd.

The stakes will be high for at least three non-title matches.

Strickland and Will Ospreay will take on The Young Bucks – Matthew and Nicholas Jackson – in a tag-team match. If Strickland and Ospreay win, The Young Bucks will be stripped of the executive vice president titles. If The Young Bucks win, Strickland and Ospreay cannot challenge for the AEW World Championship for one year.

The men and women of AEW will also participate in casino gauntlet matches for future shots at the AEW world titles, respectively. Mark Briscoe, MJF and Mistico are among the men’s participants announced. Kris Statlander and Megan Bayne will be among the women’s participants.

There will be two pre-show matches scheduled before All In: Texas officially begins.

FTR, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood take on The Outrunners, Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd. In an eight-man tag match, "Big Boom!" A.J. and The Conglomerate’s Kyle O’Reilly and Tomohiro take on The Don Callis Family, featuring Hechicero, Lance Archer, Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta.

The zero hour show begins at 1 p.m. ET and the main matches begin at 3 p.m. ET.