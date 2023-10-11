AEW faces backlash over Juice Robinson roll of quarters segment with Jewish star MJF amid Israel war

All Elite Wrestling faced backlash over a segment involving Juice Robinson as he tried to play up his rivalry with Maxwell Jacob-Friedman (MJF) during their show on Tuesday night.

Robinson was in the ring with his Bullett Club Gold faction members. Jay White, who stole MJF’s AEW World Championship belt, had words for his upcoming opponent. Then, Robinson took the mic.

"And Friedman, before you leave, Friedman … I heard through the grapevine that next week there’s Dynamite Diamond Dozen Battle Royal baby! For a chance to win that stupid ring you care about so much," he said.

"So, throw my name in ‘cus I’m going to win the battle royal, I’m going to whoop you’re a--, I’m gonna take your ring and we’re gonna have everything that you love you idiot. And then, guess what? When that’s all done I’m gonna give you a little present – something you’re really gonna like. I already got it wrapped."

Robinson reached into his pocket to pull out a roll of quarters with "Freidman" emblazoned on the side. The crowd was silent with a small tinge of boos being heard in the arena.

The wrestler’s use of a roll of quarters as a weapon dates back to his days with New-Japan Pro Wrestling. Furthermore, Cageside Seats noted that MJF, who is Jewish, mentioned in a promo in 2019 on AEW Dark how he would get bullied in football practice and have quarters thrown at him.

One fan at an AEW show held up a sign last month that read, "MJF, I dropped a quarter."

The angle received criticism among wrestling fans on social media as it came after Hamas launched a terror attack on Israel, killing more than 1,000 Israelis and several Americans. Israel has since declared war on Hamas and launched airstrikes on Hamas.

Wrestling streamer SantiZap added a comment on a post from MJF.

"Hi Max - The outrage with this angle is not with you, it's with Juice. We know you will tell a heroic tale and raise awareness.

"However, there are a lot of impressionable young viewers that think that Juice Robinson is ‘Super Cool’ and don't like you due to your years as a bad guy. I'm concerned that ‘joke’ may justify antisemitic behavior with that impressionable audience."

Since the segment, MJF put out two posts on X. All Elite Wrestling didn’t immediately return a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

"Tonight that piece of s---, Juice Robinson decided to bring up a story from my childhood that has left me scared," he wrote with a photo of his upcoming speaking engagement at Gillette Stadium. "I’m glad he did. He brought awareness to something we’ve all gone through in one way, shape or form in our lives.

"On behalf of anyone who’s ever been bullied for being different in any capacity. I look forward to leaving him scared too. I also look forward to this Thursday #StandUpToJewishHate."

Later, MJF contrasted his situation with WWE in 2005 when it used a terrorist angle that coincided with the bombings in London. The character was dropped amid pressure, and the man who played him was later released.

"Muhammad Hassan was portraying an evil Muslim terrorist," he wrote. "I’m actually Jewish. I’ve actually gone through this. This is my real life!!!!! MY STORY!

"And I Look forward to giving Catharsis to every single person who’s ever been oppressed or bullied. If you think I’d play with that or take it lying down or WORST OF ALL Hide from the hard conversations like a coward… You’re on crazy pills.

"I look forward to the hard conversations this starts and creates. I look forward to people being further educated. My life’s work is to stand up to any and all injustices done to people due to something as Stupid as being different.

"To anyone that thinks that can’t be done through the avenue of professional wrestling. Then that’s an indictment on things that have happened in this sports past. I look forward to bringing this sport into the present. I look forward to knocking Juice Robinson’s teeth down his throat. And most of all I look forward to getting back the Triple B!"