Adam Sandler congratulates ‘Happy Gilmore’ doppelganger Will Zalatoris for PGA win

Adam Sandler congratulated Will Zalatoris for his PGA Tour win in a tweet referencing his comparison to the caddie from the 1996 film "Happy Gilmore."

Zalatoris came in first at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday, earning his first PGA Tour win of his career.

Last year Sandler first took notice of Salatoris, who bore a strong resemblance to his caddie from the golf comedy flick "Happy Gilmore" played by actor Jared Van Snellenberg. Sandler tweeted out a photo of the 26-year-old alongside the character with the caption, "Have fun today young man. Mr. Gilmore is watching you and very proud."

The golfer responded, "If you’re ever in need of a caddie again let me know. I’ll be better this time. I’m always available for you, Mr. Gilmore." Following his recent win on Sunday, the actor sent him his best, stating, "Congrats Will! I’m happy for you! Happy’s happy for you! Enjoy it all!"

The 26-year-old film starred Sandler, who plays a failed hockey player trying to make a career in golf. After his grandmother's house is about to be foreclosed, Sandler's character attempts to win a golf tournament to secure the funds to save it.

The film is one of Sandler's most recognized and beloved characters from his year in blockbuster comedy. It starred Christopher McDonald, Carl Weathers, Francis Bay, Julie Bowen, and Bob Barker.

Sandler celebrated its 25-anniversary last year by teeing off a golf ball with the movie's iconic three-step swing. The star recreated the move by filming himself with his smartphone in a video uploaded to social media.