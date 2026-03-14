Actress Madison Pettis opens up about breakup with NBA star Michael Porter Jr: 'He was a psychopath'

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Actress Madison Pettis appeared to take aim at her ex-boyfriend, Brooklyn Nets star Michael Porter Jr., claiming the couple broke up before his NBA debut because "he was a psychopath."

During a recent appearance on the "In Your Dreams With Owen Thiele" podcast, the former Disney Channel star was explaining how she unwinds at home with a glass of wine while watching a basketball game.

"I'm really into sports… but I'll go home and watch some basketball. That helps me unwind a little bit."

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Pettis was then asked if she would be open to being a "basketball wife," which prompted her to talk about her previous relationship.

"My ex is now in the NBA. He wasn't when we dated, he was like in high school and college," she began. "I broke up with him before he was in the league because he was a psychopath."

Pettis did not name Porter, but the two publicly dated from 2016-17, before Porter was drafted 14th overall by the Denver Nuggets in the 2018 NBA Draft.

"I do think a lot of athletes are not great partners, but I wouldn't rule it out because I do love what they do," she continued. "So, I would have respect for them and love to talk to them about, you know, their passion."

NBA STAR MICHAEL PORTER JR SAYS HE SPLITS RENT WITH EX-GIRLFRIEND DESPITE $200 MILLION CONTRACT EXTENSION

The comments about Porter come as no surprise. The Nets star has had several controversial moments over the years for remarks he’s made on podcasts about dating and relationships. In September, he said on the "Respectfully The Justin Laboy Show" that he split rent with an ex-girlfriend to ensure that she was with him "for the right intention."

"It’s very hard when you have money, as you know, to tell a woman's intentions… I had never bought a girl expensive gifts before this last girl and it was cool to do," Porter, who agreed to a massive $200 million contract extension with the Nuggets in 2021, explained on the podcast .

"But I still wanted to know that she was with me for the right reasons. Every dude in this particular person's past had money. So I never wanted to feel like a girl was just with me because of what I have and what I could give her."

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He has also made controversial remarks about WNBA players and has also mentioned controversial figure Andrew Tate in other appearances, including showing women some of his clips to "play devil's advocate."

Porter said on fellow NBA player Lonzo Ball's show in November that his team even advised him to "steer clear" of specific topics.