Aaron Rodgers takes thinly-veiled shot at Jets ahead of Steelers' playoff game

After the Pittsburgh Steelers clinched the AFC North, NFL Films cameras caught Aaron Rodgers and Mike Tomlin thanking one another for the quarterback joining the Steelers in his 21st season.

It is clear that Rodgers has enjoyed his time in Pittsburgh — after making the playoffs himself for the first time in four years, how could he not?

Rodgers was asked about what he likes about the Steelers organization, and he took a not-so-subtle shot at his last team, the New York Jets.

"One thing I really love, and it’s kind of the antithesis of where I was — there’s not really any leaks in the boat," Rodgers told reporters this week. "Every year, you have difficulties and adversity, both on the field and off, and to go through a season like this and be able to focus on football and not have a lot of other little bulls--- out there has been really nice."

During his time with the Jets, Rodgers was adamant that media leaks were a "problem with the organization."

"There's no place in a winning culture (for this)," Rodgers said on a December 2023 edition of "The Pat McAfee Show."

"They're not your friends. And even if they are, is that really what you want to be about? You want to be about using someone in the media to leak stuff to in order, for what, to get them to put your name out there for a job, or if you're a player to get you a write-up? I think it's chicken s--- at its core, and I think it has no place in a winning organization… Put your name on something and stand behind it."

After the 2023 season, almost all of which Rodgers missed with a torn Achilles suffered on the Jets' fourth offensive play of the year, Rodgers said the team needed to get "the bulls--- that has nothing to do with winning... out of the building."

"If you want to be a winning organization and put yourself in a position to win championships and be competitive, everything that you do matters," Rodgers told reporters in January 2024.

The Jets decided to move on from Rodgers while hiring first-year head coach Aaron Glenn, and it seems Rodgers has the last laugh.

Rodgers is in the playoffs, while the Jets lost 14 games for the third time in franchise history. Gang Green also became the first team in NFL history to go an entire season without recording an interception. They ended the year losing each of their last five games by 23 or more points — a feat never before seen.

