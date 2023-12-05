Jets' Aaron Rodgers says media leaks are a 'problem with the organization' after latest Zach Wilson report

Stop if you've heard this before: the New York Jets are falling on hard times – however, there seems to be a clear issue inside their headquarters in this go-around.

A report from The Athletic came out on Monday that the Jets want Zach Wilson back under center after benching him, but he is "reluctant" to do so.

Aaron Rodgers then apparently reached out to Wilson to advise him to take his former role back.

Head coach Robert Saleh squashed that notion later Monday, but Rodgers, on the other hand, never denied speaking with Wilson and seemed annoyed that such a report got out.

The 40-year-old said the fact that the report was leaked is a "problem with the organization" that needs to end.

"We need to get to the bottom of whatever this is coming from and put a stop to it privately. There's no place in a winning culture (for this)," Rodgers said on "The Pat McAfee Show."

"They're not your friends. And even if they are, is that really what you want to be about? You want to be about using someone in the media to leak stuff to in order, for what, to get them to put your name out there for a job, or if you're a player to get you a write-up? I think it's chicken s--- at its core, and I think it has no place in a winning organization…

"Put your name on something and stand behind it."

Wilson lost his starting job, again, after the Jets lost to the Buffalo Bills 32-6 last month. New York, though, released quarterback Tim Boyle on Tuesday, and Saleh has not named a starter for this week.

Rodgers was brought in after spending 18 years with the Green Bay Packers, but he ruptured his Achilles on just his fourth snap as a Jet.

The four-time MVP is practicing, working his way to an unprecedented return, but he has said the Jets' playoff chances will factor into whether he gets back on the field.

