Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers tabbed as guest speaker at psychedelic convention this summer

Rodgers has been open about his use of ayahuasca, mushrooms

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
We don't have a decision on Aaron Rodgers' football future, but we do know at least one of his stops this summer.

The (as of now) Green Bay Packers quarterback is tabbed as a speaker for Psychedelic Science 2023 in Denver.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) waves to fans as he leaves the field following an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Green Bay, Wis. Monday, Dec. 19, 2022.

The fourth annual conference takes place from June 19-23 and "discover[s] the future of Psychedelic Science through informative talks, valuable workshops, exciting events and marketplace opportunities."

Of course, Rodgers won't be there to go over the Xs and Os of the gridiron, but the four-time MVP may just be an expert on some hallucinogens. In fact, he's been extremely open about his use of ayahuasca and mushrooms.

Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after a play during the first quarter of the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on October 23, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.

He even went as far as saying the usage of the psychedelic helped him win back-to-back MVPs in 2020 and 2021 and that it wasn't a "coincidence" that he earned the award twice after using it.

Rodgers recently got out of an "isolation retreat" where he spent four days in mostly darkness as a way to think about his future.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Orchard Park.

The New York Jets are full steam ahead for the Super Bowl XLV champion, having met with him at his home in California on Tuesday.