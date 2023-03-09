Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Los Angeles Rams
Published

Rams 'trying to' trade quarterback Matthew Stafford: report

Rams went 5-12 just one season after winning Super Bowl

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 9 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 9

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Just 13 months after winning Super Bowl LVI, the Los Angeles Rams could begin a humongous rebuild.

The Rams acquired Matthew Stafford to get them over the hump, and that's exactly what he did.

But his 2022 season, as well as the entire organization's, was filled with injury and poor play, which resulted in a 5-12 season.

Now, Stafford is reportedly on the block.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

"Matt Stafford is fully available," NFL reporter Michael Lombardi said on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Thursday. "They would love to trade [him]. They can't [easily] do it because he's got $57 million guaranteed. [But] they're trying to get out from it. [They've] called teams, I know this."

A month after winning the Super Bowl, Stafford inked a four-year, $160 million extension. However, he had elbow surgery in the offseason, which may or may not have plagued him in 2022.

Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams throws a pass during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on November 6, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.

Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams throws a pass during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on November 6, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

JOE MIXON'S SISTER NAMED SUSPECT IN SHOOTING; SHOTS FIRED FROM RUNNING BACK'S BACKYARD, POLICE SAY

Stafford was placed in concussion protocol Nov. 9 and missed the Rams' game four days later. He returned the following week against the New Orleans Saints, but he left that game with the neck injury.

He finished with 2,087 passing yards while completing 67.8% of his passes with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions in nine games.

However, General Manager Les Snead scoffed at the rumors, saying the quarterback is "one of our pillars" that the team will "rely on," along with Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stafford is worth a dead cap hit of $49.5 million – he was guaranteed $63 million at signing and is guaranteed another $57 million, as Lombardi noted, on March 17.