NFL Pro Bowler shares devastating toll injuries took on career: 'Literally couldn't walk'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Terron Armstead called it a career after playing in the NFL for 12 years and earning four Pro Bowl selections between his time with the New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins.

The 33-year-old offensive lineman battled injuries toward the end of his career. He pointed to the pain as being one of the reasons why he decided to hang up his cleats.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I’ve been dealing with a knee since my third year in the league," he said in an appearance on the "Nightcap Show." "I didn’t see a practice field at all, and not because I didn’t want to or the Dolphins just wanted me to rest. It’s like I literally couldn’t walk.

"After a game on Sunday, I wouldn’t be able to walk on my own, under my own power, until Wednesday, Thursday. So I was only able to play under the pain meds. I couldn’t put any pressure on my knee, so it was like, I can’t keep doing that to myself."

RAMS' KAMREN CURL JOKINGLY VOWS TO FORGO PLAYING 'MADDEN' AFTER TRAILER SHOWS HIM MISSING SAQUON BARKLEY

The Saints chose Armstead in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He played in six games in his rookie year before he earned his spot on the offensive line in 2014. He never appeared in all 16 or 17 games during an NFL season.

He played the final three years with the Dolphins, and announced his retirement in April.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This was always more than a game to me! This has literally been my LIFE! I look back at my entire journey and I walk away grateful, proud, excited, and at peace, knowing I did it the right way!! Full investment to maximize the blessings God gave me!!" he wrote in part on X.