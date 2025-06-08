Expand / Collapse search
NFL

NFL Pro Bowler shares devastating toll injuries took on career: 'Literally couldn't walk'

Armstead was a five-time Pro Bowler in the league

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Terron Armstead called it a career after playing in the NFL for 12 years and earning four Pro Bowl selections between his time with the New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins.

The 33-year-old offensive lineman battled injuries toward the end of his career. He pointed to the pain as being one of the reasons why he decided to hang up his cleats.

Terron Armstead with Saints

New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead works out prior to the game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Nov. 17, 2019. (Kim Klement-USA Today Sports)

"I’ve been dealing with a knee since my third year in the league," he said in an appearance on the "Nightcap Show." "I didn’t see a practice field at all, and not because I didn’t want to or the Dolphins just wanted me to rest. It’s like I literally couldn’t walk. 

"After a game on Sunday, I wouldn’t be able to walk on my own, under my own power, until Wednesday, Thursday. So I was only able to play under the pain meds. I couldn’t put any pressure on my knee, so it was like, I can’t keep doing that to myself."

Terron Armstead vs Packers

Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Terron Armstead during a game against the Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Nov. 28, 2024. (Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images)

The Saints chose Armstead in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He played in six games in his rookie year before he earned his spot on the offensive line in 2014. He never appeared in all 16 or 17 games during an NFL season.

He played the final three years with the Dolphins, and announced his retirement in April.

Terron Armstead smiles

Terron Armstead on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre in New Orleans, Feb. 6, 2025. (Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

"This was always more than a game to me! This has literally been my LIFE! I look back at my entire journey and I walk away grateful, proud, excited, and at peace, knowing I did it the right way!! Full investment to maximize the blessings God gave me!!" he wrote in part on X.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.