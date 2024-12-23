Jets' Aaron Rodgers reveals he has a girlfriend after mentioning exes in docuseries

Aaron Rodgers gave those interested in the pop culture world a little Christmas treat on Monday during his weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show."

The New York Jets quarterback slyly revealed he’s back in the dating world and currently has a girlfriend. He made the reveal when he, McAfee and former Green Bay Packers teammate A.J. Hawk were talking about buying gifts for the holiday online.

"There was one package left for my girlfriend Brittany that hadn’t showed up yet," he said. "I was waiting on this to show up. It showed up today."

Rodgers was razzed about his girlfriend being pop icon Britney Spears, but he denied that claim. He did say she did not watch the show.

"It’s a good feeling, boys," Rodgers added about the idea of being in love.

Rodgers’ past relationships were recalled in his docuseries "Enigma," which debuted on Netflix last week. He explained that he "hated" the fame that came with his successful football career.

The four-time NFL MVP referenced the high-profile relationships he was in. The quarterback dated Olivia Munn from 2014 to 2017, Danica Patrick from 2018 to 2020 and Shailene Woodley from 2020 to 2022.

"I didn’t do myself any favors with some of the girls I dated after that that were in the public eye," Rodgers said on the show.

Referring to the fame, Rodgers said, "I definitely hated it at first — like, really despised it."

"I enjoyed my private life," he continued. "I enjoyed being able to go places. But from Super Bowl MVP, MVP, State Farm commercials, that got a little bit more difficult."

