Aaron Rodgers responds to Super Bowl champ's criticism of ‘darkness retreat’: ‘Be curious, not judgmental'

The NFL offseason will once again feature speculation about quarterback Aaron Rodgers' football future.

The four-time MVP could decide to stay with the Packers or seek a trade. The quarterback has also flirted with retirement. But, before he makes any decision, the quarterback revealed his intentions to go on a "darkness retreat."

Rodgers' announcement sparked a lot of reaction from fans and fellow players, including offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz.

The criticism from Schwartz, who won a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020, got the attention of Rodgers.

Schwartz was not in favor of Rodgers keeping the Packers waiting.

"Weird the Packers aren't consulting more with the guy who needs to go on a 4 day darkness retreat to figure out whether he wants to play football," he wrote on Twitter.

Just over three hours later, Rodgers responded to Schwartz's assessment by offering him some advice.

"Be curious. Not judgmental," Rodgers wrote.

The ten-time Pro Bowler then explained to Schwartz what he hoped to gain from the retreat.

"We are all on our path, and doing things like this helps me find a greater sense of peace and love for life. Love and respect to you," Rodgers said.

During his weekly appearance on the "Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers detailed how he expects to find clarity on what he wants to do with his future.

"I think it’s going to be important to get through this week and then to take my isolation retreat and just to be able to contemplate," Rodgers said. "All things, my future, and then make a decision I feel like is best for me moving forward and the highest interest of my happiness."

What does Rodgers mean by an "isolation retreat?"

It's four days of complete darkness and isolation in a house. That means no sounds, music or any entertainment. Just Rodgers and his thoughts. Although, he will be fed.

At any point, Rodgers is allowed to walk out the door if he feels the need.

