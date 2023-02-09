Aaron Rodgers' darkness retreat 'sounds like jail,' former All-Pro says

Earlier this week, Aaron Rodgers announced his plans to go on an "isolation retreat" where he will be alone in a dark room for four days.

Rodgers said that his friends have had "profound experiences" on said trips, but clearly, it's not for everyone.

The news of Rodgers' retreat has garnered some wild opinions, but a former All-Pro linebacker wants zero part of it.

When told that his only human contact will be when someone gives him food, Shawne Merriman gave it a rough comparison.

"Sounds like jail to me," he told TMZ Sports.

Despite comparing it to prison, though, the former San Diego Chargers star isn't judging.

"I don't know how anybody go and find themselves. You got to go to a dark room for four days, go to the dark room. Go and make it six [days]. … Go know yourself out," he added.

Merriman made the sentiment while out to eat with fellow former linebacker Lavar Arrington, who also says Rodgers can do as he pleases to find himself.

"Everybody has their own journeys in life. I'm not one to judge somebody on what their journey of enlightenment and self-understanding is," Arrington said.

"I think it’s going to be important to get through this week and then to take my isolation retreat and just to be able to contemplate," Rodgers said of the retreat from which he can leave whenever he wants. "All things, my future, and then make a decision I feel like is best for me moving forward and the highest interest of my happiness."

Rodgers perhaps is contemplating his NFL future, and it seems that the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets are the two favorites to land him.

If he retires, he'll be forgoing close to the $100 million owed to him over the next two seasons.