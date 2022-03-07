Expand / Collapse search
Aaron Rodgers reportedly received contract offer from Packers that will 'alter the quarterback market'

Rodgers recently admitted that a decision about his future will come around the franchise tag deadline, which will be at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday afternoon

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova
NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers is reportedly torn about where he wants to play next season, but the Packers are putting their best effort forward to keep the superstar quarterback in Green Bay.

Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Jan. 9, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. 

Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Jan. 9, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan.  (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

ESPN.com reported that the Packers made a "significant long-term contract offer" to Rodgers, and it’s expected to "alter the quarterback market." The contract offer wasn’t mentioned in the report, but it would likely make Rodgers the highest-paid player in the NFL.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes signed a 10-year, $450 million extension in July and is currently the highest-paid player in the league. The Packers’ offer would have to pay Rodgers more than $45 million per year.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) hands the ball off to running back A.J. Dillon during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Chicago.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) hands the ball off to running back A.J. Dillon during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

There was a report last week that Rodgers could make nearly $50 million per year.

The Packers are currently $26.4 million over the projected 2022 salary cap, according to Over the Cap. If Rodgers signs a mega deal with the Packers, the team will likely need to make more cap room for star wide out Davante Adams. It’s likely that Adams gets hit with the franchise tag, which means his one-year deal would be worth $18.42 million.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers gestures as he exits the field after losing the NFC Divisional Playoff game to the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field on Jan. 22, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. 

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers gestures as he exits the field after losing the NFC Divisional Playoff game to the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field on Jan. 22, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.  (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Rodgers recently admitted that a decision about his future will come around the franchise tag deadline, which will be at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday afternoon.

Dan Canova is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Daniel.Canova@fox.com and on Twitter: @DanCanova