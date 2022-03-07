Falcons' Calvin Ridley suspended through 2022 season for betting on NFL games

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley will be suspended through the 2022 season for betting on NFL games, the league announced on Monday afternoon.

Ridley reportedly bet on football games during a five-day period in late November while he was not with the team and away from the facility on the non-football illness list.

The earliest Ridley can apply for reinstatement is Feb. 15, 2023, the NFL said. He can appeal the suspension by filing notice within three days, according to the collective bargaining agreement. It is unknown if he appealed the suspension.

The league determined that there was no evidence indicating any inside information was used or that any game was compromised in any way. There was also no evidence that any coaches, staff, teammates or other players were aware of his betting activity.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell wrote a letter to Ridley notifying him of his suspension.

"There is nothing more fundamental to the NFL's success -- and to the reputation of everyone associated with our league -- than upholding the integrity of the game," Goodell wrote. "This is the responsibility of every player, coach, owner, game official, and anyone else employed in the league. Your actions put the integrity of the game at risk, threatened to damage public confidence in professional football, and potentially undermined the reputations of your fellow players throughout the NFL.

"For decades, gambling on NFL games has been considered among the most significant violations of league policy warranting the most substantial sanction. In your case, I acknowledge and commend you for your promptly reporting for an interview, and for admitting your actions."

After the news broke, Ridley sent out a tweet saying, "I bet 1500 total I don't have a gambling problem."

He added: "I couldn't even watch football at that point."

The Falcons also put out a statement regarding the matter.

"We were first made aware of the league's investigation on Feb. 9. We have cooperated fully with the investigation since receiving notice and support the league's findings and actions," the team said in a statement. "We are moving forward in the 2022 season with the decision that was made. With the decision that was made by the NFL, any further questions on the investigation should be directed to the league office."

Ridley stepped away from the team five weeks into the season to focus on his mental health. He finished with 31 receptions for 281 yards with two touchdowns.